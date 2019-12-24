J&K: NC, PDP conduct political meetings for first time in 4 months, demand release of detained leaders

The National Conference (NC) and the Jammu and Kashmir People's Democratic Party (PDP) on December 23 held their first political meetings in four months in Srinagar, The Indian Express has reported.

After the abrogation of Article 370 of the Indian Constitution by the government in August this year, a number of political leaders from the parties were put under detention.

"Today’s was a provincial-level meeting in which about 250 people were present. Prominent functionaries from different parts of the Valley were invited," NC spokesperson Imran Nabi Dar told the newspaper.

At the meeting, which was held at the party headquarters in the city, a resolution demanding the release of the detained prisoners was passed, according to the report.

Party Member of Parliament (MP), Hasnain Masoodi, said the objective of holding a provincial level meeting was to send a message to the workers of the party that "they have to be alive to the problems faced by people and other party matters".

The PDP meeting, meanwhile, was called to discuss issues related to the upcoming anniversary of party founder Mufti Mohammed Sayeed, according to the report.

"The second rung leadership met for the first time and discussed several issues. Everyone demanded that the leadership be released and once they are released, the party will decide the future course of action," a PDP leader told the newspaper.

Another leader said that as a political party, PDP cannot afford to remain "mute spectators", which is why the party is planning on establishing contact with office bearers and grassroots workers again.