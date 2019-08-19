App
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Aug 19, 2019 11:55 AM IST | Source: PTI

J&K move correct, economy needs to be corrected: Subramanian Swamy

The Rajya Sabha MP told reporters the "wrong policies" adopted during former finance minister Arun Jaitley's tenure were responsible for the economy slowing down. He also criticised ex-Reserve Bank of India governor Raghuram Rajan for raising interest rates.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

BJP lawmaker Subramanian Swamy has said the withdrawal of Jammu and Kashmir's special status was correct but the state of economy "needs to be corrected" as this issue is also important for national security and nation-building.

The Rajya Sabha MP told reporters the "wrong policies" adopted during former finance minister Arun Jaitley's tenure were responsible for the economy slowing down. He also criticised ex-Reserve Bank of India governor Raghuram Rajan for raising interest rates.

"I think the wrong policies adopted during the tenure of Arun Jaitley, which are still in force, such as levying high taxes are some of the reasons for the slowdown... Increase in interest rates by former RBI governor Raghuram Rajan was one of the reasons (for the slowdown)," said Swamy.

He was speaking to reporters on the sidelines of an event in Pune.

related news

Replying to a question on the Centre's move to scrap the provisions of Article 370, which gave special powers to Jammu and Kashmir, and the economy, Swamy said, "The economy needs to be corrected. My advice was not sought on the economic front. My advice was sought on Article 370, and it was done correctly."

"Yes, the economy should be given priority. In fact, both things are important for nation-building and national security," he added.

Jaitley served as finance minister during the first term of the Narendra Modi government.

Jaitley, 66, is on life support at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in Delhi.

First Published on Aug 19, 2019 11:52 am

tags #Economy #India #Politics

