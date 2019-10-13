App
Last Updated : Oct 13, 2019 01:38 PM IST | Source: PTI

J&K, Ladakh not just piece of land for us, says PM Modi

Addressing a rally in Maharashtra's Jalgaon district to campaign for the BJP for the upcoming state polls, he said the opposition by some parties and leaders to decisions in India's interests was "unfortunate".

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Hitting out at the opposition parties for objecting to the government's decision of abrogating Article 370, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 13 said Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh were not just a piece of land, but "crown of India".

The opposition seems to be speaking on lines of the neighbouring country on Article 370, he said.

"I challenge the opposition to declare in their manifesto that they will bring back Article 370...Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh are not just a piece of land for us, but crown of India," he said.

Modi said today, every world power is listening to India's voice.

"The josh of new India is not due to Modi, but your one vote," he told the gathering.

The prime minister said he has come to Maharashtra to seek people's support for re-electing Devendra Fadnavis as the chief minister for a second term.

First Published on Oct 13, 2019 01:30 pm

