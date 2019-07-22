App
Last Updated : Jul 22, 2019 01:47 PM IST
Last Updated : Jul 22, 2019 01:47 PM IST | Source: PTI

J&K guv regrets his remarks encouraging militants to kill corrupt 

Malik said he should not have made the comment as constitutional head of the state but it did reflect his feelings and he will say the same thing when he is not governor.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik on July 22 expressed regret over his remark that militants should stop killing innocent people and target the corrupt, saying it was made in a "fit of anger and frustration".

Malik said he should not have made the comment as constitutional head of the state but it did reflect his feelings and he will say the same thing when he is not governor.

"It was in a fit of anger and frustration due to rampant corruption here. Wherever I dig, I find their corruption. I should not have made such comments as I am the constitutional head but what I said is my feeling on the issue. Once I am not the governor, I will still say the same thing. I am ready to face the consequences for it," Malik told television channels.

Close

On July 21, Malik stoked controversy during his address at a function in Kargil in Ladakh region.

related news

"These boys who have picked up guns are killing their own people, they are killing PSOs (personal security officer) and SPOs (special police officers). Why are you killing them? Kill those who have looted the wealth of Kashmir. Have you killed any of them?" Malik had asked.

National Conference leader Omar Abdullah was quick to respond.

"Save this tweet - after today any mainstream politician or serving/retired bureaucrat killed in J&K has been murdered on the express orders of the Governor of J&K Satyapal Malik," Abdullah said on the microblogging site.

The former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister said the governor should check out his own reputation in Delhi before sanctioning unlawful killings.

"This man, ostensibly a responsible man occupying a constitutional position, tells militants to kill politicians perceived to be corrupt.

"Perhaps the man should find out about his own reputation in Delhi these days before sanctioning unlawful killings & kangaroo courts,"

Reacting to Abdullah's criticism, Malik said the former chief minister is behaving like a political juvenile who tweets on everything.

"Ask the people about my reputation and his reputation as well. I am here because of my reputation in Delhi and you are, where you are right now, because of your reputation," he said.

Malik said he neither had the name of his father or grandfather to fall back upon nor the wealth.

"I have come here from a one-and-half room house and I guarantee you that I will leave after exposing their corruption," he added.
First Published on Jul 22, 2019 01:35 pm

tags #India #Politics

