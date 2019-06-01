App
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Jun 01, 2019 07:18 PM IST | Source: PTI

J&K Governor briefs Amit Shah on Kashmir situation

During the 15-minute meeting, the Governor apprised the home minister about the preparation for the Amarnath Yatra.

Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik on June 1 briefed Union Home Minister Amit Shah about the security situation in the state, which is currently under the President's rule.

During the 15-minute meeting, the Governor apprised the home minister about the preparation for the Amarnath Yatra.

The 46-day-long yatra will begin on July 1, the day of Masik Shivratri, and would conclude on August 15, the day of Shravan Purnima.

Discussions were also held between the two on the law and order situation in the Kashmir Valley and the border areas besides various development issues.

"I have discussed security matters and development issues with the Home Minister," Malik told reporters after the meeting.

The Governor, however, said that the issue related to holding assembly elections in the state was not discussed as the matter was under the purview of the Election Commission of India.

Jammu and Kashmir is under the central rule since June 2018 and the assembly election is expected to be held later this year.

Shah assumed charge as Home Minister on Saturday.
First Published on Jun 1, 2019 07:05 pm

