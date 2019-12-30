App
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Dec 30, 2019 05:41 PM IST | Source: PTI

J&K: Five political leaders released after four months of detention

The five leaders released belonged to the National Conference, the PDP and the Congress, who were kept under preventive detention, officials said

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Monday released five political leaders who have been under detention since August 5, the day when the Centre announced abrogation of Article 370 provisions and bifurcation of the state.

The five leaders released belonged to the National Conference, the PDP and the Congress, who were kept under preventive detention, officials said.

The leaders included Ishfaq Jabbar and Ghulam Nabi Bhat (NC), Bashir Mir (Congress) and Zahoor Mir and Yasir Reshi (PDP), they said.

Reshi is considered as a rebel PDP leader who had openly revolted against then chief minister and PDP patron Mehbooba Mufti.

On November 25, two political leaders -- Dilawar Mir of the PDP and Ghulam Hassan Mir of the Democratic Party Nationalist -- were released by the new Union Territory administration.

First Published on Dec 30, 2019 05:30 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #JK #Politics

