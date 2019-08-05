App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Aug 05, 2019 02:30 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

J&K crisis | Ladakh to be made into Union Territory without legislature: What it means

This puts Ladakh on par with Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Chandigarh, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu and Lakshadweep, which are the other Union Territories without legislature.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Centre on August 5 informed Parliament that the state of Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) would be bifurcated into two Union Territories (UTs).

The government said Jammu and Kashmir would become a Union Territory (UT) with a Legislature while Ladakh will be a different UT without a Legislature.

The Union Territory of Ladakh was a long-standing demand of the people of the region and the decision was aimed at fulfilling the aspiration of the local population, Home Minister Amit Shah said.

Close

"The Ladakh Division of the State of Jammu and Kashmir has a large area but is sparsely populated with a very difficult terrain. There has been a long pending demand of people of Ladakh, to give it the status of a Union Territory to enable them to realise their aspirations. The Union Territory of Ladakh will be without Legislature," Shah said.

related news

This puts Ladakh on par with Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Chandigarh, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu and Lakshadweep — the other Union Territories without legislature.

Experts have suggested that the bifurcation would help in the upliftment of the region, which, politicians particularly from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have observed, has been devoid to the region because of the situation in the Valley.

"I welcome the Bill on behalf of everyone in Ladakh. People there wanted the region to be a Union Territory. People in Ladakh wanted that the region be freed from the dominance & discrimination of Kashmir, that is happening today," Jamyang Tsering Namgyal, BJP MP from Ladakh, said, according to news agency ANI.

In February this year, news agency PTI had reported that the J&K administration had created a separate division for Ladakh, which until then had been part of the Kashmir division.

Subsequently, Ladakh had its own separate divisional commissioner and an inspector-general of Police (IG) with a full administrative and revenue division on par with Kashmir and Jammu divisions.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, exclusive trading recommendations, independent equity analysis, actionable investment ideas, nuanced takes on macro, corporate and policy actions, practical insights from market gurus and much more.
First Published on Aug 5, 2019 02:30 pm

tags #Article 370 #Current Afairs #India #Jammu and Kashmir #Politics

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.