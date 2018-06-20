J&K comes under Governor's Rule for the 8th time: Here's a look at previous instances

Hours after Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) snapped ties with People's Democratic Party (PDP) in Jammu and Kashmir, Governor’s rule was imposed in the state.

What does Governor's Rule in J&K mean?

While suspension of the state government’s rule in any Indian state results in President’s Rule, which means the central government takes direct control of the state machinery, failure of governmental function in Jammu and Kashmir results in Governor's Rule, imposed by invoking Section 92 of the Constitution of Jammu and Kashmir.

The state's Governor issues the proclamation, after obtaining the consent of the President of India. If it is not possible to revoke Governor's Rule within six months of imposition, then President's Rule under Article 356 of the Indian Constitution is imposed.

This will be the eighth instance of a governor ruling the state, and the fourth under NN Vohra, a former civil servant who became the Governor on June 25, 2008.

Governor's rule in Jammu and Kashmir: When and Why

March 26-July 9, 1977

Governor: L K Jha

Period: 105 days

Reason: Governor’s Rule was imposed for the first time when Congress withdrew support to Sheikh Muhammad Abdullah-led coalition government.

March 6-November 7, 1986

Governor: Jagmohan

Period: 246 days

Reason: In July 1984, Sheikh Muhammad Abdullah’s son-in-law Ghulam Muhammad Shah toppled the government headed by Dr Farooq Abdullah with the help of 26 Congress MLAs and 12 NC defectors. But in March 1986, the Congress withdrew support from Shah, paving the way for another spell of Governor’s Rule.

However, after six months, the President’s Rule, in line with constitutional requirement, was imposed.

January 19, 1990- October 9, 1996

Governor: Jagmohan

Period: 6 years, 264 days

Reason: The longest spell of central rule in J&K became inevitable in 1990 when armed conflict broke out in the state. The resignation of Dr Farooq Abdullah-led government against the appointment of Jagmohan as Governor led to imposition of Governor's Rule. The President’s Rule was imposed on July 19, 1990, which continued till October 1996 when assembly elections were held first time after eruption of militancy.

October 18-November 2, 2002

Governor: GC Saxena

Period: 15 days

Reason: Following the 2002 assembly poll outcome, Governer’s Rule was imposed after Farooq Abdullah refused to continue as caretaker Chief Minister of the state as PDP and Congress took a lot of time (15 days) to cobble up numbers to form the government.

July 11, 2008-January 5, 2009

Governor: NN Vohra

Period: 178 days

Reason: This time, Governor’s Rule was imposed following the fall of Ghulam Nabi Azad-led coalition government. Azad resigned as Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir without facing a confidence vote on the floor of Assembly.

Azad’s government was in minority after PDP had on June 28, 2008 withdrawn its support to the Azad-led government on the Amarnath land transfer issue.

January 9- March 1, 2015

Governor: NN Vohra

Period: 51 days

Reason: The rule was imposed in the state for the sixth time after the assembly election results on December 23, 2014 threw up a hung assembly with no party or combination of parties able to stake claim to government formation and Omar Abdullah, the caretaker chief minister, asking to be relieved from his duties with immediate effect on January 7.

January 8, 2016- April 4, 2016

Governor: NN Vohra

Period: 87 days

: Then CM Mufti Mohammed Sayeed's death was the cause for the seventh promulgation of the Governor's Rule on January 8, 2016 after allies PDP and BJP deferred the government formation process till the end of the four-day mourning period.