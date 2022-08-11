English
Specials
    Upgrade
    Moneycontrol
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsPolitics

    J&K attack: Rahul Gandhi condoles soldiers' death, says country will always remember their sacrifice

    Two terrorists carried out a ’fidayeen’ attack on an army camp in the early hours of Thursday, killing three soldiers. Both attackers were gunned down in the four-hour firefight that followed.

    PTI
    August 11, 2022 / 06:51 PM IST

    Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday condoled the death of soldiers in a terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district and said the country will always remember their sacrifice.


    Two terrorists carried out a ’fidayeen’ attack on an army camp in the early hours of Thursday, killing three soldiers. Both attackers were gunned down in the four-hour firefight that followed.


    ”The news of the terrorist attack on an army camp in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri is very saddening. My humble tributes to the martyred soldiers, this country will always remember your sacrifice,” Gandhi said in a Facebook post in Hindi.


    ”I wish speedy recovery of the injured soldiers and peace for the martyred soldiers, and my deepest condolences to the bereaved families,” he said.


    Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also expressed sadness over the attack. ”Humble tributes to the martyred soldiers. The country will always owe you for this sacrifice. May God give peace to the souls of the martyred soldiers and speedy recovery to the injured soldiers. Deepest condolences to the bereaved families,” she said in a Facebook post in Hindi.

    Close

    Related stories

    The army personnel killed were subedar Rajendra Prasad, hailing from Maligoven village in Rajasthan’s Jhunjhunu district, rifleman Lakshmanan D from T Pudupatti village in Tamil Nadu’s Madurai district and rifleman Manoj Kumar of Shahjahanpur village in Haryana’s Faridabad, public relations officer (defence), Jammu, Lt Col Devender Anand said.

    PTI
    Tags: #condolences #death #JK #Rahul Gandhi
    first published: Aug 11, 2022 06:51 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.