you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Mar 27, 2019 04:46 PM IST | Source: PTI

Jitters to relief: Mumbaikars react to PM Modi's address to nation

Info in social media about the Cabinet Committee on Security having met on March 27 morning upped expectations of the PM's announcement being security-related.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announcement about an address to the nation, coupled with the delay in its commencement, heightened speculation among Mumbai commuters about the contents of the speech.

Having witnessed demonetisation announced in a similar way in 2016, the restlessness among commuters and office-goers in the financial capital's lifeline was palpable, as talk veered to what to expect from the latest missive from the PM.

Access to information through social media sort of democratised guess work, with various theories being floated.

As the wait continued -- Modi was to speak at 11.45 am initially -- the speculation only intensified with a wide range of possibilities being discussed.

The discerning ones noticed a sharp correction in the equity markets ten minutes after Modi tweeted about his impending message to the nation, leading to further concerns on what to expect.

Tweets were being read out aloud in offices and local trains as people tried to get their hands on any information.

Info in social media about the Cabinet Committee on Security having met on March 27 morning upped expectations of the PM's announcement being security-related.

"The visit to the ATM can be deferred," quipped a commuter in a Churchgate-bound train, in an obvious reference to demonetisation, as humour took centrestage in the absence of any credible lead.

The impact of the PM's speech on the approaching Lok Sabha elections was the topic of an animated discussion in an office at Hutatma Chowk in south Mumbai.

Former Jammu and Kashmir CM Omar Abdullah's tweet on the Lok Sabha election 'results' being announced (by the PM) seemed a particular favourite.

However, it was back to business as usual after Modi announced India's successful demonstration of anti-satellite missile capability.
First Published on Mar 27, 2019 04:36 pm

tags #India #Politics

