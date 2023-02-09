 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsPolitics

Jitna keechad uchaloge, kamal utna hee zyada khilega: PM Modi as Opposition shouts slogans in Rajya Sabha

Moneycontrol News
Feb 09, 2023 / 02:55 PM IST

In his reply, Modi recounted achievements of his governments - from eliminating waiting for getting cooking gas to opening bank accounts for everyone and providing electricity connections.

PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a fresh broadside against the Opposition in Rajya Sabha on Thursday, saying the more "keechad" (dirt) they will fling, the bigger "kamal" (locus) will bloom.

Amid slogan shouting by MPs from TMC, Congress and other opposition parties from the Well of the House, Modi began replying to the debate on the motion thanking the President for her address to the joint sitting of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha at the start of the Budget Session, and accused the Congress of adopting only "tokenism" to solving problems the country faced.

"Keechad unke pass tha, mere pass gulal. Jo jis ke pass tha, usne diya uchal," Modi quoted Manik Verma's poem in response to the allegations opposition parties levelled on him and his government.

Roughly translated, it means they had dirt and I had 'gulal', whosoever had whatever they flung in the air.