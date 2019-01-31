Jind bypoll: Counting begins; result crucial ahead of Lok Sabha polls

Counting of votes for the high-stake multi-cornered bypoll to Haryana's Jind Assembly constituency began on January 31.

The elections, held on January 28, was dubbed as a prestige battle for contesting political parties as it will provide a glimpse of the political sentiment ahead of the Lok Sabha polls and Assembly elections expected to be held later this year.

The bypoll was necessitated following the death of sitting Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) Hari Chan Middha.

Also read: Why the Jind bypoll is important for Haryana politics



#Jind by-election trends: Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) leading with 3639 votes, BJP 2835 votes, Congress 2169 votes, Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) 992 votes. pic.twitter.com/9b5eB9exkB

— ANI (@ANI) January 31, 2019

After the bypoll was announced, the state's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Indian National Congress, the INLD and the Jannayak Janata Party (JJP), which was formed after a split in the INLD, have pulled out all stops for a victory. The arch rivals are looking at the results as a self-assessment exercise ahead of Lok Sabha polls.

The Congress fielded its chief national spokesperson and Jat leader Randeep Singh Surjewala. High on spirit after winning three 'Hindi heartland' states fighting against the BJP, the Congress is confident of its victory in Jind -- considered the political heartland of Haryana.

"Randeep Singh Surjewala will win the Jind bypoll with a handsome margin. Once the results are out on Thursday, a loss will trigger exodus of the ruling BJP MLAs because already resentment is brewing among several legislators and they themselves will bring down this anti-people regime," Haryana Congress president Ashok Tanwar had said on January 29 after the voting ended.

The BJP gave a tough competition to Surjewala by fielding Krishna Middha, who joined BJP with political legacy of his father and former Jind MLA Hari Chand Middha.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar also campaigned for Middha. He promised that all issues in Jind would directly be taken up by him if Middha was elected to the Assembly from the seat.

The JJP put its weight behind Digvijay Chautala, the younger son of jailed leader Ajay Singh Chautala, who broke away from the INLD and floated the party. A 27-year-old Chautala, enjoys considerable youth support and is also banking on Jat votes. He also got a boost with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) announcing its support for him.

The INLD banked on Umed Redhu to retain the seat. It claimed that Congress and JJP have fielded "imported" candidates and asked the voters to re-elect its candidate.

A total of 21 candidates including two women are in the fray.

(With inputs from PTI)