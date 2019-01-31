App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
BUDGET 2019

Presented by:

Associate Sponsors:

Sector Sponsors:

Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Presents Budget 2019

Associate Sponsor

you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Jan 31, 2019 10:44 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Jind bypoll: Counting begins; result crucial ahead of Lok Sabha polls

The bypoll was necessitated following the death of sitting INLD MLA Hari Chan Middha

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Counting of votes for the high-stake multi-cornered bypoll to Haryana's Jind Assembly constituency began on January 31.

The elections, held on January 28, was dubbed as a prestige battle for contesting political parties as it will provide a glimpse of the political sentiment ahead of the Lok Sabha polls and Assembly elections expected to be held later this year.

The bypoll was necessitated following the death of sitting Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) Hari Chan Middha.

Also read: Why the Jind bypoll is important for Haryana politics

related news

After the bypoll was announced, the state's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Indian National Congress, the INLD and the Jannayak Janata Party (JJP), which was formed after a split in the INLD, have pulled out all stops for a victory. The arch rivals are looking at the results as a self-assessment exercise ahead of Lok Sabha polls.

The Congress fielded its chief national spokesperson and Jat leader Randeep Singh Surjewala. High on spirit after winning three 'Hindi heartland' states fighting against the BJP, the Congress is confident of its victory in Jind -- considered the political heartland of Haryana.

"Randeep Singh Surjewala will win the Jind bypoll with a handsome margin. Once the results are out on Thursday, a loss will trigger exodus of the ruling BJP MLAs because already resentment is brewing among several legislators and they themselves will bring down this anti-people regime," Haryana Congress president Ashok Tanwar had said on January 29 after the voting ended.

The BJP gave a tough competition to Surjewala by fielding Krishna Middha, who joined BJP with political legacy of his father and former Jind MLA Hari Chand Middha.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar also campaigned for Middha. He promised that all issues in Jind would directly be taken up by him if Middha was elected to the Assembly from the seat.

The JJP put its weight behind Digvijay Chautala, the younger son of jailed leader Ajay Singh Chautala, who broke away from the INLD and floated the party. A 27-year-old Chautala, enjoys considerable youth support and is also banking on Jat votes. He also got a boost with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) announcing its support for him.

The INLD banked on Umed Redhu to retain the seat. It claimed that Congress and JJP have fielded "imported" candidates and asked the voters to re-elect its candidate.

A total of 21 candidates including two women are in the fray.

(With inputs from PTI)
First Published on Jan 31, 2019 10:35 am

tags #Current Affairs #General Elections 2019 #Haryana #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Politics

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.