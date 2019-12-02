Jharkhand Assembly Election | Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to address rally today

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will address his first rally during the assembly polls campaign in Jharkhand today.

The former Congress president will address a public meeting in Simdega in favour of the party's candidate Bhushan Bara who is up against BJP's Shraddhanand Besra.

The Jharkhand elections is being held in five phases and the first was completed on Saturday.

The JMM, the Congress and Lalu Prasad's Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) announced a pre-poll tie-up for the state recently with former chief minister Hemant Soren as the combine's CM face.