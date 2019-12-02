Jharkhand Assembly Election | Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to address rally today

The former Congress president will address a public meeting in Simdega in favour of the party's candidate Bhushan Bara who is up against BJP's Shraddhanand Besra.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will address his first rally during the assembly polls campaign in Jharkhand today.
The Jharkhand elections is being held in five phases and the first was completed on Saturday.
The JMM, the Congress and Lalu Prasad's Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) announced a pre-poll tie-up for the state recently with former chief minister Hemant Soren as the combine's CM face.The Congress is contesting on 31 of the 81 seats in the Jharkhand assembly, the RJD on seven seats, while the biggest chunk of the alliance's share has gone to the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), which has fielded candidates on 43 seats.Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.