App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Dec 02, 2019 09:27 AM IST | Source: PTI

Jharkhand Assembly Election | Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to address rally today

The former Congress president will address a public meeting in Simdega in favour of the party's candidate Bhushan Bara who is up against BJP's Shraddhanand Besra.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will address his first rally during the assembly polls campaign in Jharkhand today.

The former Congress president will address a public meeting in Simdega in favour of the party's candidate Bhushan Bara who is up against BJP's Shraddhanand Besra.

The Jharkhand elections is being held in five phases and the first was completed on Saturday.

Close

The JMM, the Congress and Lalu Prasad's Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) announced a pre-poll tie-up for the state recently with former chief minister Hemant Soren as the combine's CM face.

The Congress is contesting on 31 of the 81 seats in the Jharkhand assembly, the RJD on seven seats, while the biggest chunk of the alliance's share has gone to the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), which has fielded candidates on 43 seats.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Dec 2, 2019 08:42 am

tags #Assembly Elections 2019 #India #Jharkhand Assembly Polls 2019 #Politics #Rahul Gandhi

most popular

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Tesla unveils Cybertruck, a pick-up straight out of a movie

Tesla unveils Cybertruck, a pick-up straight out of a movie

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.