Last Updated : Nov 05, 2020 10:44 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Jharkhand joins bandwagon of states withdrawing general consent for CBI probe

So far, Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal, Kerala, Chhattisgarh, and Rajasthan have also withdrawn general consent to the CBI.

Moneycontrol News
Representative Image
The Hemant Soren-ruled Jharkhand government, on November 5, joined the bandwagon of states that have withdrawn general consent for probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), reported NDTV.

In the absence of general consent, the CBI needs to seek the state government’s permission to conduct any investigation in the state.

The development comes a day after Kerala withdrew the general consent given to the CBI to probe cases.

Earlier, in October, the Maha Vikas Agadhi (MVA) government in Maharashtra had also withdrawn general consent for CBI probe.

So far, Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal, Chhattisgarh, and Rajasthan have also withdrawn general consent to CBI. In 2018, the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) government led by Chandrababu Naidu was the first to take this step. He was joined by Mamata Banerjee shortly after.

Notably, all the states that have withdrawn consent for CBI probe are those that are not ruled by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) – the party in power at the Centre. They had withdrawn consent claiming the Narendra Modi government was misusing the central agency to hound political opponents.
First Published on Nov 5, 2020 10:44 pm

