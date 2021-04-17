MARKET NEWS

Jharkhand HC grants bail to Lalu in Dumka treasury case; paves way for his release from jail

The septuagenarian RJD supremo was airlifted to AIIMS Delhi in January last in view of his bad health.

PTI
April 17, 2021 / 02:38 PM IST

The Jharkhand High Court on Saturday granted bail to RJD president Lalu Prasad in Dumka treasury of the multi-crore rupees fodder scam, paving way for his release from jail.

The bail was allowed to Prasad by Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh.

The court directed him neither to leave the country without permission nor change his address and mobile number without permission during the bail period. Prasad had acquired bail in three had acquired bail in three other cases of the fodder scam and was waiting for judgement in the instant case related to illegal withdrawal of Rs 3.13 crore from the Dumka treasury in 90s to come out of the jail.

The septuagenarian RJD supremo was airlifted to AIIMS Delhi in January last in view of his bad health.
PTI
first published: Apr 17, 2021 02:36 pm

