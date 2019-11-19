Jharkhand Assembly Polls: Being in jail hasn't stopped tribal netas from winning polls in state

Jharkhand has often seen instances where the electorate has broken the pattern of giving precedence to the party, and voted for the individual instead.

Case in point is the Kolhan region, where tribal netas Amulya Sardar, Vijay Singh Soy and Krishna Mardi were so popular that they have won elections even when they were lodged in jail, as per a report in The Times of India.

Krishna Mardi, a member of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), had risen to prominence during the separate Jharkhand movement. He had won from Serikela reserved seat in undivided Bihar in the 1985 polls, despite being behind bars.

Mardi, a trusted lieutenant of JMM chief Shibu Soren, was arrested five days ahead of voting. Yet, his popularity failed to diminish in the tribal dominated region and he won. Besides, his arrest won him sympathy votes.

Sources told the newspaper that Mardi had filed a bail plea in court, but it was rejected, which infuriated his supporters even more. By the time a petition was filed in High Court, the results were out and Mardi had won, defeating the nearest rival Congress leader Sanatan Manjhi by a margin of over 15,000 votes.

In the 1995 assembly elections, Vijay Singh Soy fought as an Independent from Kharsawan seat. He was extremely popular and a known face in every household in Kharsawan. During the course of elections, he was arrested and put in jail. Yet, he won from the seat by a margin of over 12,000 votes. Later, he joined the Congress party, but was killed under mysterious circumstances.

The Congress had accused incumbent Jharkhand BJP chief Laxman Gilua for hatching a murder conspiracy.

In 2005, JMM’s Amulya Sardar won the Potka reserved seat while the police had arrested him in connection with two pending cases.

After his arrest, former Jamshedpur MP Sunil Mahato had taken charge of canvassing the region. Mahto was later shot by Maoists near Ghatsila.