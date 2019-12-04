App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Dec 04, 2019 08:35 AM IST | Source: PTI

Jharkhand CM's chair was up for sale during Congress-JMM rule: PM Modi

Addressing a poll rally here, he said several Congress and JMM leaders are still facing trial in corruption cases.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hit out at the opposition alliance in Jharkhand, saying during their rule five years ago only reports of corruption and loot would come from the state.

Addressing a poll rally here, he said several Congress and JMM leaders are still facing trial in corruption cases.

"The Jharkhand chief minister's chair was even up for sale during the Congress-JMM rule," he alleged.

Close

The state has seen ten chief ministers in fourteen years, which was only because of self-interest of the Congress and the JMM. "For the first time BJP has given Jharkhand a CM who stayed for five years."

related news

Modi said Jamshedpur is a land of labour and enterprise, and it has fulfilled dreams of millions of people and enhanced India's reputation in the world.

He also said the BJP dispensation has taken the central government out of Delhi to every corner of India and Jharkhand has benefitted from this change in the system.

Are you happy with your current monthly income? Do you know you can double it without working extra hours or asking for a raise? Rahul Shah, one of the India's leading expert on wealth building, has created a strategy which makes it possible... in just a short few years. You can know his secrets in his FREE video series airing between 12th to 17th December. You can reserve your free seat here.
First Published on Dec 4, 2019 08:25 am

tags #Assembly Elections 2019 #India #Jharkhand Assembly Polls 2019 #Narendra Modi #Politics

most popular

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Tesla unveils Cybertruck, a pick-up straight out of a movie

Tesla unveils Cybertruck, a pick-up straight out of a movie

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.