you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Jul 06, 2019 11:53 AM IST | Source: PTI

Jharkhand CM directs officials to ensure uninterrupted power supply

The chief minister told the officials to provide results in a time bound manner.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das has told Energy department officers to ensure uninterrupted power supply in the state.

The chief minister said work relating to electricity production, transmission line and sub-station is in progress so that the people of the state could get uninterrupted electricity in the coming days, an official release said on July 5.

Reviewing the work of the Energy department, Das on Friday said transmission or any other problem should be solved within the next three months and electricity should reach all the households of the state by September, it said.

He ordered the suspension of the Superintendent Engineer of Dhanbad for remaining absent for three weeks without any prior intimation.

Chief Secretary D K Tiwari, Development Commissioner Sukhdev Singh and Energy department Secretary Vandana Dadel were present in the review meeting.

First Published on Jul 6, 2019 11:42 am

