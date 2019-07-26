App
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Jul 26, 2019 04:44 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Jharkhand BJP minister forces Congress MLA to chant Jai Shree Ram; says ancestors were 'Ram-waale', not 'Babur-waale'

The incident seemed to be a spill-over of the ongoing session in the Jharkhand Assembly, which witnessed a ruckus over the chanting of slogans 'Jai Shree Ram' and 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai'

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
BJP MLA CP Singh with Congress MLA Imran Ansari (Image: Screengrab from video clip)
BJP leader and Jharkhand Urban Development Minister CP Singh stoked a row on July 26 after he forced a fellow Congress MLA Imran Ansari to chant 'Jai Shree Ram' before the media, CNN News18 has reported.

A video clip of the incident was shot outside the Jharkhand Assembly, where the lawmakers are seen getting into a heated argument over the chanting of the slogan.

In the video, Singh is seen as saying, "I want Irfan bhai to once chant aloud Jai Shree Ram.” Then, he holds Ansari's hand and tells him that his ancestors were "Ram-waale" and not "Babur-waale".

Close

To this, an appalled Ansari is seen retorting, “Aap dara nahi sakte mujhe (you cannot threaten me).”

He goes on to say that the country needs employment opportunities, electricity and development, and not politics over religion.

The incident seemed to be a spill-over of the ongoing session in the Jharkhand Assembly, which witnessed a ruckus over the chanting of slogans 'Jai Shree Ram' and 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai'. The House was adjourned twice due to the uproar.

Meanwhile, in a separate incident, BJP spokesperson B Gopalakrishnan said if noted filmmaker Adoor Gopalakrishnan could not bear with 'Jai Shree Ram' chants, he should "register his name at Sriharikota and go to the moon".
First Published on Jul 26, 2019 04:44 pm

tags #BJP #Congress #India #Jharkhand

