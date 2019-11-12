Jharkhand Assembly polls 2019: Drawing lessons from Haryana and Maharashtra, BJP tries to curb rebellion

Although the Bharatiya Janata Party's move to field turncoats in Maharashtra and Haryana did not yield much dividend, the party has decided to go ahead with the same formula in Jharkhand, where elections are scheduled to be held in five phases, starting November 30.

According to a report by The Indian Express, the BJP is also trying to reduce the number of rebels and is treading cautiously. Rebel trouble had pinched the party during the recent Maharashtra elections, where a government is yet to be formed.

The BJP released its first list of candidates on November 10 and four of the five legislators who had joined the party last month were included in it. According to the newspaper, the party withheld names for some of the seats where there is a difference of opinion among leaders.

The party has included Manoj Yadav, earlier with the Congress, as well as Kunal Sarangi and JP Patel, who were with Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM).

The report states that the national leadership of the party has sought more inputs from the state unit to decide upon some key seats and the party's seat-sharing arrangement with its ally, the All Jharkhand's Students Union (AJSU).

Sources told the newspaper that while the AJSU has demanded 19 seats, BJP would be sparing less than about a dozen seats for its ally. During the last Assembly election, the AJSU had contested on eight seats and managed to win five.

The seat-sharing talks between the two parties, according to the report, are stuck on the five seats of Lohardaga, Chandankiyari, Khunti, Sisai and Jamshedpur West.