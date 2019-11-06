Jharkhand Assembly Polls 2019: Disagreement over four seats stalls Congress-JMM talks

The seat-sharing talks between Congress and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) have been stalled due to disagreements over four seats, The Indian Express has reported.

According to the report, while JMM chief Hemant Soren was in New Delhi on November 5, he left without meeting any senior Congress leaders. Sources told the newspaper that Soren had conveyed to Congress' Jharkhand in-charge, Umang Singhar, that the JMM would offer 25 seats to the party.

Congress, the report states, has been demanding 32 seats but might agree on 29. Jharkhand has 81 Assembly seats.

According to the report, contesting on 25 seats would mean that the Congress would have to leave the four seats that are known to be the turfs of state Congress leaders. The report states that the dispute between the two parties is for the Bishrampur, Sisai, Ghatsila and Gandey Assembly constituencies.

All the seats were, however, won by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) during the 2014 polls. Congress had, in fact, finished third after JMM in the four seats, something that the Soren-led party has been pointing out while staking claim to these seats.

However, while JMM had finished eighth in Bishrampur, the report states that the Independent who had finished second, Anju Singh, had joined the JMM earlier this year.

"Soren could agree to give the Congress 27 seats. It is up to the Congress to take a decision," a senior leader told the newspaper. If the Congress is given 27 seats, that leaves JMM with 45 seats and nine seats for the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and Left parties to contest on, the report states.