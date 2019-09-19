App
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Sep 19, 2019 12:46 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Jharkhand Assembly polls: Congress’ former state unit chief Ajoy Kumar joins AAP

Jharkhand is expected to head for Legislative Assembly election in the coming months

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Image: Twitter/@AamAadmiParty
Former Indian National Congress leader Ajoy Kumar has joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). He joined AAP in the presence of Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia.

Kumar, a former Indian Police Service (IPS) officer, had resigned as Jharkhand Pradesh Congress Committee (JPCC) President in August. He had accused some colleagues of promoting their own interests over the party and indulging in corrupt practices.

Only the AAP is truly a party of the 'aam aadmi' where anyone can join and work towards development, he said while joining the Arvind Kejriwal-led party.

He was a Member of Parliament (MP) in the 15th Lok Sabha from the Jamshedpur parliamentary constituency.

Before joining Congress in 2014, he was with the Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (Prajatantrik).

Kumar is also the youngest IPS officer to receive four gallantry awards.

Jharkhand is expected to head for Legislative Assembly election in the coming months.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha election, the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) had won 12 out of Jharkhand’s 14 seats. The BJP won 11 while the All Jharkhand Students Union (AJSU) won one. Congress and its ally Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) managed to win one each.

(With inputs from PTI)

First Published on Sep 19, 2019 12:38 pm

tags #Ajoy Kumar #Assembly Elections 2019 #Current Affairs #India #Jharkhand #Jharkhand Assembly Polls 2019 #Politics

