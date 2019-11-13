Jharkhand Assembly Polls 2019: After Maharashtra, ally trouble looms over BJP in state

After Maharashtra, ally trouble for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) seems to have cropped up in Jharkhand, which is headed for a five-phase election, beginning November 30.

According to a report by The Indian Express, BJP's ally, the All Jharkhand Student's Union (AJSU), declared its first list of candidates on November 12 and fielded its nominees from four seats where the BJP has already declared its own candidates.

The AJSU has said the party won't be going back on its decision. "We are strong in these 12 seats and will not go back. We have prepared for the election and are waiting for a response (from the BJP)," Sudesh Mahto, the AJSU chief, said at a press conference.

To this, the BJP's official response so far has been to let the central leadership of the party handle the decision-making regarding the alliance. However, according to the report, a BJP leader in the state said the saffron party might pull the plug on its alliance with AJSU.

Sources told the newspaper that Mahto had made the announcement after his return from Delhi, where no agreement was reached regarding the seat-sharing arrangement.

The AJSU had reportedly demanded 19 seats from BJP but the party was not willing to spare more than a dozen seats to its ally. According to the newspaper, while the bone of contention between the two parties was limited to five seats— namely Lohardaga, Chandankiyari, Khunti, Sisai and Jamshedpur West— AJSU's decision to field candidates in Sindri, Chakradharpur, Simaria and Mandu has added to the problem.

According to another report by the newspaper, with an eye on the developments in Haryana and Maharashtra, where BJP's performance was below expectations, AJSU is expecting to extract concessions from the BJP.