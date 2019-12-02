App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Dec 02, 2019 02:18 PM IST | Source: PTI

Jharkhand Assembly Election | Your votes to decide if state will walk on path of development or Naxalism, says Amit Shah

Addressing a poll meeting here, he challenged Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who is also in Jharkhand, to give an account of his party's development programmes in the region over the past 55 years.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

BJP national president Amit Shah on Monday urged the people of Jharkhand to exercise franchise in favour of his party, contending that their votes would decide if the state would walk on the path of development or Naxalism.

Addressing a poll meeting here, he challenged Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who is also in Jharkhand, to give an account of his party's development programmes in the region over the past 55 years.

"Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is in Jharkhand today. I would like to ask him to give an account of his party's development programmes of 55 years, we are here with our account of five years," he stated.

Close

Taking a dig at the opposition camp, Shah, who is also the Union home minister, said parties that exploit tribals, indulge in graft worth crores, and buy and sell poll tickets could never work for Jharkhand's development.

related news

"Your votes will decide the future of Jharkhand; whether the state will walk on path of development or Naxalism," the BJP chief added.

Assembly elections are being held in Jharkhand in five phases. Chakradharpur will go to polls in the second phase on December 7.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Dec 2, 2019 02:13 pm

tags #Amit Shah #Assembly Elections 2019 #India #Jharkhand Assembly Polls 2019 #Politics

most popular

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Tesla unveils Cybertruck, a pick-up straight out of a movie

Tesla unveils Cybertruck, a pick-up straight out of a movie

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.