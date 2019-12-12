Jharkhand Assembly Election | Will waive farm loans if Oppn alliance comes to power, says Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday promised to waive farm loan up to Rs 2 lakh in Jharkhand, if the opposition alliance is voted to power.

Addressing a poll meeting here, in support of JMM candidate Ketubbudin Sheikh, Gandhi said farmers would receive a minimum support price (MSP) of Rs 2,500 for every quintal of paddy, if the Cong-JMM-RJD coalition wins majority.

"The first priority of the opposition alliance would be to waive farm loans up to Rs 2 lakh. The Congress governments in Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh procure paddy at Rs 2,500 MSP. Farmers in Jharkhand will also get the same MSP rate, if we win the election," he stated.

Asserting that his party has always fulfilled its promises, he slammed the BJP-led government at the Centre for the "rise in unemployment" in the country.

"Unemployment rate is at a 45-year high. The Centre's decision to demonetize high-value notes hit the poor hard. People are still reeling under its effect.

"The BJP government, however, continues to function for the benefit of just 10-15 industrialists," Gandhi said at the rally, which lasted for around 10 minutes.