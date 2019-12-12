App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Dec 12, 2019 03:27 PM IST | Source: PTI

Jharkhand Assembly Election | Will waive farm loans if Oppn alliance comes to power, says Rahul Gandhi

Addressing a poll meeting here, in support of JMM candidate Ketubbudin Sheikh, Gandhi said farmers would receive a minimum support price (MSP) of Rs 2,500 for every quintal of paddy, if the Cong-JMM-RJD coalition wins majority.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday promised to waive farm loan up to Rs 2 lakh in Jharkhand, if the opposition alliance is voted to power.

Addressing a poll meeting here, in support of JMM candidate Ketubbudin Sheikh, Gandhi said farmers would receive a minimum support price (MSP) of Rs 2,500 for every quintal of paddy, if the Cong-JMM-RJD coalition wins majority.

"The first priority of the opposition alliance would be to waive farm loans up to Rs 2 lakh. The Congress governments in Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh procure paddy at Rs 2,500 MSP. Farmers in Jharkhand will also get the same MSP rate, if we win the election," he stated.

Close

Asserting that his party has always fulfilled its promises, he slammed the BJP-led government at the Centre for the "rise in unemployment" in the country.

related news

"Unemployment rate is at a 45-year high. The Centre's decision to demonetize high-value notes hit the poor hard. People are still reeling under its effect.

"The BJP government, however, continues to function for the benefit of just 10-15 industrialists," Gandhi said at the rally, which lasted for around 10 minutes.

Rajmahal is going to polls on December 20, during the final phase of Jharkhand elections.

Are you happy with your current monthly income? Do you know you can double it without working extra hours or asking for a raise? Rahul Shah, one of the India's leading expert on wealth building, has created a strategy which makes it possible... in just a short few years. You can know his secrets in his FREE video series airing between 12th to 17th December. You can reserve your free seat here.
First Published on Dec 12, 2019 03:20 pm

tags #Assembly Elections 2019 #farm #India #Jharkhand Assembly Polls 2019 #loans #Politics #Rahul Gandhi

most popular

Richest companies in Asia: Find out which Indian powerhouse features in top 13

Richest companies in Asia: Find out which Indian powerhouse features in top 13

Sundar Pichai is Alphabet CEO: Other Indian leaders at top global companies

Sundar Pichai is Alphabet CEO: Other Indian leaders at top global companies

Most corrupt states in India: Maharashtra does not figure in top 8, guess which takes top spot

Most corrupt states in India: Maharashtra does not figure in top 8, guess which takes top spot

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.