you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Dec 16, 2019 10:02 AM IST | Source: PTI

Jharkhand Assembly Election: EC seeks report from state poll authorities over Rahul Gandhi's 'Rape in India' remark

The decision to seek a report came after BJP leaders approached the poll panel against Gandhi for using rape as a tool to target political rivals.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Election Commission has sought a factual report from poll authorities in Jharkhand over the "Rape in India" remark of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi made at a rally in the poll-bound state last week.

The BJP had demanded action against him.

The BJP had demanded action against him.

Official sources in the EC said further action would be contemplated after getting the report.

Addressing an election rally in Godda, Gandhi had taken a jibe at the Modi government over rising cases of crimes against women.

First Published on Dec 16, 2019 09:55 am

tags #Assembly Elections 2019 #India #Jharkhand Assembly Polls 2019 #Politics #Rahul Gandhi

