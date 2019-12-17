Jharkhand Assembly Election: Congress creating atmosphere of fear over Citizenship Act, says PM Modi at rally

Addressing his last rally in the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Jharkhand Assembly poll campaign, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 17 said the Congress has created an atmosphere of fear over the issue of Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

"They are trying to scare the Muslims of India. But it is clear that CAA won't affect even one citizen of India, irrespective of their religion," PM Modi said while addressing a gathering in Berhait.

"India has already been partitioned due to Congress'politics. Congress allowed infiltrators to enter India and create their vote bank," PM Modi said.

"I challenge Congress and its allies, if they have the courage, then announce clearly that they are ready to give citizenship to every citizen of Pakistan. Not just that, announce that in J&K and Ladakh, they will bring back Article 370," PM Modi said, adding that the Congress should "stop playing with the youth of this nation".

"I want to tell the college and university students that they should understand the importance of this period and the institutions you are studying in, debate about government's policies, and put it across to us," Modi said, ostensibly referring to protests across universities and educational institutions in India.

"You have to understand that some 'urban Naxals' and some parties are shooting by keeping the gun on your shoulders," PM Modi said, adding that Congress has stopped talking about CAA and is instead "hiding behind other issues" and "playing dirty politics".

"The Opposition cannot accept the love that PM Modi gets. They don't understand that the things they used to create fear in India have been false. They are troubled because the issues that they delayed for years, these complicated matters have been solved by Modi," the PM said while referring to the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya and the government's decision to abrogate Article 370 in August this year.

"In Ayodhya, the issue of Ram Janmabhoomi, which was delayed for years, shouldn't it have been solved? It should have been solved peacefully, but it did not happen because they only did those things that would benefit them politically. It did not happen because the Congress and its allies did not want a solution to this," PM Modi said.