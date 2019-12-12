Jharkhand Assembly Election: Congress always avoided taking tough decisions, says PM Modi

In a blistering attack on the Congress, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said the party had always avoided taking decisions on matters of national interest.

Addressing a poll rally here, Modi asserted that he never cared about vote-bank politics, but have always believed in working for the welfare of people.

"The Congress had deliberately kept the Ram Janmabhoomi dispute hanging for decades. Matters of national interest are secondary for them.

"They had also kept the issue of Jharkhand's creation pending for five decades. It was the Atal Bihari Vajpayee-led government that created Jharkhand," he asserted.