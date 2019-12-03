App
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Dec 03, 2019 07:56 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Jharkhand Assembly Election | Campaign Trail 1: State gears up for second phase on December 7

The first phase on November 30, in which 13 constituencies went to polls, saw over 64 percent voter turnout

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with incumbent Chief Minister Raghubar Das during a rally (Image: Raghubar Das/@dasraghubar)
1/5

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with incumbent Chief Minister Raghubar Das during a rally. (Image: Raghubar Das/@dasraghubar)

The crowd during a BJP rally in Jharkhand. The saffron party's target this time is to secure more than 65 out of the 81 seats in contention. (Image: Raghubar Das/@dasraghubar)
2/5

The crowd during a BJP rally in Jharkhand. The saffron party's target this time is to secure more than 65 out of the 81 seats in contention. (Image: Raghubar Das/@dasraghubar)

Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) chief Hemant Soren while addressing a rally. Soren is the Opposition's consensus candidate for the chief minister's post (Image: Hemant Soren/ @HemantSorenJMM)
3/5

Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) chief Hemant Soren addressing a rally. Soren is the Opposition's consensus candidate for the chief minister's post. (Image: Hemant Soren/ @HemantSorenJMM)

Rahul Gandhi after addressing a rally at Simdega in Jharkhand (Image: Congress Jharkhand/@INCJharkhand)
4/5

Rahul Gandhi after addressing a rally at Simdega in Jharkhand. (Image: Congress Jharkhand/@INCJharkhand)

All Jharkhand Students Union (AJSU) chief Sudesh Mahto during a rally. The AJSU, a former BJP ally, broke up with its partner over differences regarding seat-sharing arrangement. (Image: Sudesh Mahto/ @SudeshMahtoAJSU)
5/5

All Jharkhand Students Union (AJSU) chief Sudesh Mahto during a rally. The AJSU, a former BJP ally, broke up with its partner over differences regarding seat-sharing. (Image: Sudesh Mahto/ @SudeshMahtoAJSU)

First Published on Dec 3, 2019 07:39 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Jharkhand Assembly Polls 2019 #Politics #Slideshow

