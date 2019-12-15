App
Jharkhand Assembly Election
Last Updated : Dec 15, 2019 03:38 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Jharkhand Assembly Election | Congress raising storm over citizenship law: PM Modi at poll rally

Addressing an Assembly election rally in Jharkhand, PM Modi lashed out at the opposition alliance in the state, saying the Congress does not have any road map for the country’s development

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on December 15, accused the Indian National Congress and its allies of raising a storm over citizenship law. PM Modi asserted that the opposition parties were behind the unrest and arson in parts of the country.

The prime minister, addressing an Assembly election rally in Jharkhand, lashed out at the opposition alliance in the state, saying the Congress does not have any roadmap for the country’s development.

"Congress and its allies are stoking fire over the citizenship Act but people of the Northeast have rejected violence. Actions of the Congress prove that all decisions taken in Parliament are correct," PM Modi said.

The prime minister claimed that leaders of the opposition parties have only built palaces for themselves without being concerned about the problems faced by the people.

Listing the achievements of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led governments at the Centre and the state, he said, "I have come here to give an account of the development work done by our party in the state."

Jharkhand Assembly election 2019: For the latest news, views and updates, click here

First Published on Dec 15, 2019 03:27 pm

tags #Assembly Elections 2019 #BJP #Congress #Current Affairs #India #Jharkhand #Jharkhand Assembly Polls 2019 #Narendra Modi #Politics

