Jharkhand Assembly Election: BJP leaders ask party workers to establish contact with every household

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader BL Santosh, on November 4, asked party workers to establish contact with every household and voter in Jharkhand.

The state will head for Assembly election in five phases, starting November 30. Counting of votes will happen on December 23.

Addressing a meeting of the workers, Santosh, BJP’s General Secretary (Organisation), also urged them to establish contact with the heads of small institutions and take the development programmes of the BJP-led central and state governments to people through social media.

The Jharkhand co-in-charge of the BJP, Ram Vichar Netam, said the situation in the country was favourable for the party and that its base had strengthened even at the panchayat level.

"Our central and state governments are working for the poor and farmers," the MP said, while referring to several schemes such as Ujjwala and Ayushman Bharat.

Netam alleged that the opposition had only hoodwinked people in the name of "jal, jungle and jameen" (water, forest, land), while claiming that those who never used to vote for the saffron party were now moving towards it, following the works done by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"Jharkhand is getting the benefits of double-engine governments," he said, referring to the BJP-led regimes at the Centre and in the state, and added, "In whichever state the BJP is not in power, people are not benefitting from the central schemes. Therefore, a BJP government should be formed in Jharkhand once again."

State BJP chief Laxman Gilua said in the upcoming polls, the party had set a target to win more than 65 seats in the 81-member Assembly.

"We have to strengthen every booth for that," he added.

(With inputs from PTI)

