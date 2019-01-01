App
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Jan 01, 2019 12:07 PM IST | Source: PTI

Jharkhand: Administration red-flags black dress at PM venue in Palamu district

Anybody coming to the meeting with any black material will not be allowed to enter the public meeting venue, Palamu Superintendent of Police Inderjit Mahata said on January.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Apprehending that some people may show black flag to the prime minister, the Palamu district administration has banned entry of all black materials including black dresses to the venue of Narendra Modi's public meeting on January 5.

The ban order comes in the wake of the para-teachers' ongoing agitation across Jharkhand for over three months in support of their demands including regularisation of service.

The ban order comes in the wake of the para-teachers' ongoing agitation across Jharkhand for over three months in support of their demands including regularisation of service.

The ban is applied to both officials and the audience, Mahata said.

Official sources said there was apprehension that the para-teachers might try to show black flags to the prime minister.

Palamu district administration has requested its counterparts in neighbouring Chatra, Latehar and Garhwa to take measures in stopping people coming to the prime minister's programme carrying black materials, the sources said.
First Published on Jan 1, 2019 11:57 am

tags #India #Narendra Modi #Politics

