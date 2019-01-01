Jharkhand: Administration red-flags black dress at PM venue in Palamu district

Apprehending that some people may show black flag to the prime minister, the Palamu district administration has banned entry of all black materials including black dresses to the venue of Narendra Modi's public meeting on January 5.

Anybody coming to the meeting with any black material will not be allowed to enter the public meeting venue, Palamu Superintendent of Police Inderjit Mahata said on January.

The ban order comes in the wake of the para-teachers' ongoing agitation across Jharkhand for over three months in support of their demands including regularisation of service.

The ban is applied to both officials and the audience, Mahata said.

Official sources said there was apprehension that the para-teachers might try to show black flags to the prime minister.

Palamu district administration has requested its counterparts in neighbouring Chatra, Latehar and Garhwa to take measures in stopping people coming to the prime minister's programme carrying black materials, the sources said.