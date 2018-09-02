App
Last Updated : Sep 02, 2018 11:01 AM IST | Source: PTI

Jewar Airport: 159 more agree for land acquisition, says MLA

Dhirendra Singh assured the farmers that their concerns would be taken up with the government and efforts will be made to ensure that they do not have to pay the stamp duty while purchasing land elsewhere in the state

PTI @moneycontrolcom

At least 159 more landowners have agreed for the acquisition of their land by the Uttar Pradesh government for the proposed Jewar airport, MLA Dhirendra Singh said Saturday.

The Jewar MLA said this in a statement after an interaction with farmers and landowners at the villages, whose land is to be acquired for the mega project in Gautam Buddh Nagar district.

A total of 5,000 hectares of land is to be acquired for the proposed airport with an estimated cost of Rs 15,000 crore to Rs 20,000 crore. Over 1,300 hectares of the land is to be acquired from five villages in the first phase of the project.

"Hundred and fifty nine landowners from Ranhera, Rohi, Kishorpur etc have agreed to the acquisition of 32 hectares of land for the airport project. Earlier 1,411 landowners have agreed for the acquisition of 575 hectares of land," Singh said.

The MLA urged the people to consider the development of the area and the future of their children and upcoming generations and decide accordingly.

During the interaction, the villagers raised with the MLA their concerns over the land where they would be resettled and sought a waiver of stamp duty in the new land registry.

Singh assured the farmers that their concerns would be taken up with the government and efforts will be made to ensure that they do not have to pay the stamp duty while purchasing land elsewhere in the state, according to the statement.

"Your assembly constituency (Jewar) will get on the world map if the airport with the best facilities is built in your area. It's fortunate that out of the 403 constituencies in Uttar Pradesh, Jewar has been selected for the project.

"All these things are favourable to you, so this opportunity should not be missed otherwise the only option later will be to repent at a lost opportunity," Singh told the villagers.
First Published on Sep 2, 2018 10:30 am

