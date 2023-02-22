 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Jen Psaki, once the voice of Biden, moves to an anchor chair

New York Times
Feb 22, 2023 / 11:18 AM IST

“She had them at ‘Sit down, Peter Doocy!’” Wallace said in an interview, laughing at the memory of Psaki’s well-chronicled exchanges with the Fox News White House correspondent.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki (File Photo)

Rachel Maddow is teaching her to use a teleprompter, so far with mixed results. Mika Brzezinski offered tips on pinning down squirrelly guests. Nicolle Wallace invited her to editorial meetings, and Andrea Mitchell is tutoring her on interviewing techniques.

Jen Psaki spent the last two decades jousting with journalists. She’s about to find out what it’s like on the other side of the anchor desk.

Less than a year removed from her perch as President Joe Biden’s press secretary, Psaki will become the host of a weekly MSNBC talk show March 19, the network said Tuesday. “Inside With Jen Psaki” will air Sundays at noon, vying for the same weekend clout as political mainstays like “Meet the Press” and “Face the Nation.”

It’s a quick transition to full-time anchor for Psaki, 44, whose deft defenses of the Biden administration — and feisty tête-à-têtes with Fox News’ Peter Doocy — made her a cult figure of sorts among liberals. She spawned the TikTok hashtag #psakibomb and was gently parodied on “Saturday Night Live.”