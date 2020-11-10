PlusFinancial Times
Bihar Election Results 2020
NDA : 122
MGB : 114

Need 8 more seats to win

*Wins + Leads
Full Coverage
Last Updated : Nov 10, 2020 05:57 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Jehanabad Election Result LIVE Updates: RJD's Kumar Krishna Mohan alias Suday Yadav leads over JD-U's Krishannandan Prasad Verma

According to the latest Election Commission trends, RJD's Kumar Krishna Mohan Alias Suday Yadav is leading JD(U)'s Krishannandan Prasad Verma this year in Jehanabad by a margin of 26253 votes.

Moneycontrol News
The casting of votes for the third and final phase of the Bihar assembly election began at 7 am at all 33,782 polling stations across 78 seats. (Image: Twitter/@CEOBihar)
The casting of votes for the third and final phase of the Bihar assembly election began at 7 am at all 33,782 polling stations across 78 seats. (Image: Twitter/@CEOBihar)

Counting of votes for the Jehanabad assembly constituency which has remained as an RJD stronghold is underway.

According to the latest Election Commission trends, RJD's Kumar Krishna Mohan Alias Suday Yadav is leading JD(U)'s Krishna Nandan Prasad Verma this year in Jehanabad by a margin of 26253 votes.

In the 2015 Bihar elections, Rashtriya Janata Dal’s Mundrika Singh Yadav secured a comfortable win in the election defeating Rashtriya Lok Samta Party’s Praveen Kumar by a huge margin of 30,321 votes.

Majority exit polls released after the third and final round of polls suggest that Tejashwi Yadav-led Mahagathbandhan might have an edge over the NDA. But, who will actually get the magic figure of 122 in the house of 243 will be known only after the votes are counted.

Follow LIVE updates of the 2020 Bihar assembly election result here

Apart from the JD(U) and the BJP, the NDA in Bihar comprises former CM Jitan Ram Manjhi-led Hindustani Awam Morcha-Secular (HAM-S) and the Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) of Mukesh Sahani.

The mahagathbandhan consists of the Communist Party of India (CPI), Communist Party of India (Marxist) and Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist), apart from the RJD and the Congress.
First Published on Nov 10, 2020 05:57 pm

tags #Bihar Election 2020 #Jehanabad

