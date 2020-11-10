Jehanabad Election Result LIVE Updates: RJD's Kumar Krishna Mohan alias Suday Yadav leads over JD-U's Krishannandan Prasad Verma

The casting of votes for the third and final phase of the Bihar assembly election began at 7 am at all 33,782 polling stations across 78 seats. (Image: Twitter/@CEOBihar)

Counting of votes for the Jehanabad assembly constituency which has remained as an RJD stronghold is underway.

According to the latest Election Commission trends, RJD's Kumar Krishna Mohan Alias Suday Yadav is leading JD(U)'s Krishna Nandan Prasad Verma this year in Jehanabad by a margin of 26253 votes.

In the 2015 Bihar elections, Rashtriya Janata Dal’s Mundrika Singh Yadav secured a comfortable win in the election defeating Rashtriya Lok Samta Party’s Praveen Kumar by a huge margin of 30,321 votes.

Majority exit polls released after the third and final round of polls suggest that Tejashwi Yadav-led Mahagathbandhan might have an edge over the NDA. But, who will actually get the magic figure of 122 in the house of 243 will be known only after the votes are counted.

Apart from the JD(U) and the BJP, the NDA in Bihar comprises former CM Jitan Ram Manjhi-led Hindustani Awam Morcha-Secular (HAM-S) and the Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) of Mukesh Sahani.

The mahagathbandhan consists of the Communist Party of India (CPI), Communist Party of India (Marxist) and Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist), apart from the RJD and the Congress.