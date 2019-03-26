App
Last Updated : Mar 26, 2019 09:52 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

'Jeena yahan marna yahan': Owaisi shuts up Pakistani troll

The Lok Sabha member from Hyderabad also schooled the Pakistani Twitter user on how his country needs to learn how to protect minority rights, from India

Jagyaseni Biswas
Partition of India saw mass migration (Image: Literary Hub)
Jagyaseni Biswas

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi cut a troll short on Sunday for suggesting that Muslims will again migrate to Pakistan.

The Lok Sabha member from Hyderabad also schooled the Twitter user on how his country needs to learn how to protect minority rights, from India. (Two Hindu sisters were recently kidnapped, converted to Islam, and married off).

A video of Owaisi, where he can be heard saying that back in the 1940s, Indian Muslims rejected Muhammad Ali Jinnah's two-nation theory. To this, a Pakistani man had tweeted that the "day is not far when a second wave of migrants will arrive in Pakistan".

To this, the AIMIM chief, who is seeking a re-election from his Hyderabad Lok Sabha seat, quoted independence activist and scholar Maulana Abul Kalam Azad and stated that day will never come.

Incidentally, the video of Owaisi in question, was also shared by a Pakistani Twitter user -- (@AliRazaTweets).

"When Karnataka elections came, they found a new controversy. Photo, photo, photo. (Referring to Muhammad Ali Jinnah's photo in AMU Student Union office). What photo? What do we have to do with Jinnah? We are here in India. We are Indian by birth and Indian by choice. We told Jinnah to get out. We rejected his two-nation theory," Owaisi can be heard saying in the video.

The video was captioned: “Asaduddin Owaisi is not just an individual but represents Muslims”. To this, the MP replied: “What Owaisi said is not important for Pakistanis”.

In further response to this video, another Twitter user Imran Wasim, said: “Our forefathers migrated in 47. The day is not far when a second wave of migrants will arrive in Pakistan, we will welcome them, including @asadowaisi. What our Prophet (SAW) said is binding on us he connected all Muslims as brothers.”

"Inshallah that DAY will never come. This is where Sultan e Hind Moinuddin Chishti lives. Maulana AZAD said “Tum Hijrat ke Muqaddas Naam par Faraar ki Zindaghi Guzaar rahe ho. Jeena Yahan Marna Yahan, (Will live and die here),” Owaisi said.

These comments won over the internet in no time. It has garnered over 1,200 retweets and above 5,000 likes. There are also over 300 replies to the tweet, mostly in appreciation of his words.







First Published on Mar 25, 2019 05:51 pm

tags #General Elections 2019 #Lok Sabha polls 2019

