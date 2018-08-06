JD(U) thanks Rahul Gandhi for speech at protest against Muzaffarpur rapes

Nitish Kumar-led Janata Dal (United) formally thanked Rahul Gandhi on Monday for his speech at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi where the Opposition was protesting against the Bihar government with regards to the Muzaffarpur shelter home rape case, according to a report by NDTV.

This was the first time that the JD(U) reached out to the Congress since Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar withdrew from the Grand Alliance in July 2017 to join hands with the BJP and form the government. The Grand Alliance in Bihar had consisted of the Congress, the JD(U) and Lalu Prasad Yadav's Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD).

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, who is now the Leader of Opposition in Bihar, had initiated a mass protest at New Delhi's Jantar Mantar to discredit Kumar's government after 34 minors were reportedly raped in a state-owned shelter home in Muzaffarpur. During the protest, Yadav demanded the chief minister's resignation.

The protest was joined by Congress President Rahul Gandhi, who was quoted as saying, "If Nitish Kumar is really ashamed, he should quickly take action... Prove it by your work."

Senior JD(U) leader KC Tyagi told the press that Rahul's address was a "measured and balanced speech" and steered clear of personal attacks on Kumar. Tyagi added that the Bihar CM will take strict action against the perpetrators in the case and its "results will be there for everyone to see".

Party sources told the news channel that Rahul avoided targeted comments at Kumar so as to send an unspoken message to him. It was also intended to indirectly rebuke Tejashwi Yadav, who skipped the Assembly session in which the issue was discussed, and was caught levelling baseless allegations.

This public show of gratitude, however, seems to have earned the ire of the BJP, the JD(U)'s ally in the state. Speculations are rife of a conflict in the alliance over seat sharing in the upcoming Lok Sabha election, because of which BJP supremo Amit Shah recently visited Patna.

The protest at Jantar Mantar was also joined by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's nominee Dinesh Trivedi, CPM General Secretary Sitaram Yechury, CPI's D Raja and Atul Kumar Anjan, and Loktantrik Janata Dal leader Sharad Yadav.