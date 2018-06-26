JD(U) says BJP free to fight 2019 polls on its own if it does not want a partner

National Democratic Alliance member Janata Dal (United) has said that the Bhartiya Janata Party is free to contest the 2019 general election on its own, if it doesn't need a partner.

Both parties are yet to reach to an agreement on seat sharing in Bihar, which has 40 parliamentary constituencies.

While BJP's Ram Vilas Paswan has made it clear that the party will not sacrifice any of its six sitting seats in the state, JD (U) has declared it would contest the highest number of seats among NDA members in Bihar.

What JD(U) said on seat sharing in Bihar?

"BJP knows without Nitish ji, it will not be able to win in Bihar. If it does not want any ally, BJP can field its candidates on all 40 Lok Sabha seats," said JD(U) general secretary Sanjay Singh.

Sanjay Singh is often seen as channeling party boss and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's views. He also cautioned BJP to restrain its leaders from making "unnecessary" statements on the seat-sharing issue.

"State BJP leaders, who want to make headlines, should be kept under control," Singh said.

BJP general secretary Rajendra Singh had recently claimed the party would contest all the 22 seats it had won in 2014 general elections.

"The party will also protect the interests of its allies and arrive at a seat-sharing arrangement, which enables the NDA to win all the 40 seats in Bihar," Singh had told reporters in Sasaram last Monday.

Political drama in Bihar continues

JD(U) is of the opinion that the seat sharing for 2019 should be based on performance in the 2015 Bihar assembly election, during which it had won 71 seats. The BJP, in comparison, had walked away with 53.

On the other hand, former chief minister (CM) and Hindustan Awam Morcha (Secular) chief Jitan Ram Manjhi has said that the leader of opposition in the assembly, Tejashwi Yadav, would be the 2020 chief ministerial candidate of the grand alliance, even if Nitish Kumar quits NDA and joins the alliance.