    JD(U) chief to not attend Bharat Jodo Yatra's conclusion, asks Congress to take steps to unite opposition

    In a letter to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Singh cited his scheduled engagement for a political programme in poll-bound Nagaland to skip the Yatra's conclusion.

    PTI
    January 26, 2023 / 03:40 PM IST
    Bharat Jodo Yatra

    Janata Dal (United) president Lalan Singh on Thursday expressed his inability to attend the concluding event of the Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra in Srinagar on January 30 and asked the Congress to take appropriate steps to unite the opposition.

    In a letter to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Singh cited his scheduled engagement for a political programme in poll-bound Nagaland to skip the Yatra's conclusion.

    Though the Congress has invited heads of several non-BJP parties to attend the event to finish the mega exercise aimed at rejuvenating its organisation in the run up to the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, it remains to be seen how many of them turn up.

    Some regional party chiefs may send their representatives at a time when the Opposition is itself divided over what shape any such alliance against the BJP should take and who should be the spearhead.