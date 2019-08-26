App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Aug 26, 2019 12:10 PM IST | Source: PTI

JD(U) can't use its 'arrow' poll symbol to contest elections in Jharkhand, Maharashtra: EC

The EC had earlier given concession to the Janata Dal (United) under a rule to contest polls in the two states using its symbol.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Election Commission has barred JD(U) from using its poll symbol 'arrow' to contest elections in Jharkhand and Maharashtra owing to its similarity with the 'bow and arrow' symbol used by JMM and Shiv Sena in the two states.

The EC had earlier given concession to the Janata Dal (United) under a rule to contest polls in the two states using its symbol.

But it has now withdrawn the concession after the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha moved the poll panel, saying similarity in symbols could confuse voters.

Close

The JD(U), JMM and Shiv Sena are state parties of Bihar, Jharkhand and Maharashtra respectively.

related news

"Having considered all aspects of the matter, the Commission has directed that the JD(U) will not be granted concession under Paragraph 10 of the Symbols Order to use their reserved symbol 'arrow' for contesting elections in the states of Jharkhand and Maharashtra henceforth," the EC order issued on August 16 said.

In March this year, the EC had ordered that JMM and Shiv Sena cannot use their poll symbol in Bihar.

The observation made in the order dated March 8, 2019 are equally applicable for the present case of JMM.

The same principle would apply in Maharashtra where Shiv Sena Party has "bow and arrow" as reserved symbol.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months at 289. Use code FREEDOM.
First Published on Aug 26, 2019 11:58 am

tags #Election Commission #India #Politics

most popular

RIL AGM 2019: Top announcements made by Reliance Industries CMD Mukesh Ambani

RIL AGM 2019: Top announcements made by Reliance Industries CMD Mukesh Ambani

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.