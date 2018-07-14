App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Jul 14, 2018 12:12 PM IST | Source: PTI

JD(U)-BJP ties have attained new heights after Shah-Nitish meeting: Sushil Modi

In a tweet, Sushil Modi said the meeting between "national presidents of BJP and JD(U)", yesterday, had resulted in "bringing the message for concerted efforts to booth level workers" and that "the comfort level of our alliance has pushed the opposition into danger zone".

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi today asserted that the ties between the BJP, to which he belongs, and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's JD(U) have "attained" new heights" upon the visit of Amit Shah.

In a tweet, Sushil Modi said the meeting between "national presidents of BJP and JD(U)", yesterday, had resulted in "bringing the message for concerted efforts to booth level workers" and that "the comfort level of our alliance has pushed the opposition into danger zone".

In another tweet, he attacked Congress leaders for criticising Nitish Kumar over his decision, last year, to dump the Grand Alliance and return to the NDA.

"Rahul Gandhi did not support an honest chief minister when the latter sought a point-wise explanation from Tejashwi Yadav on how he came to acquire 26 properties at the tender age of 26.

related news

The 10-year-old rule of Congress witnessed scams worth a total of Rs 12 lakh crore and the party has always sought to defend Lalu Prasad over his involvement in the railway hotels for land scam", Sushil alleged.

The senior BJP leader said the "Congress squandered the opportunity to keep Nitish Kumar by its side. Now it is crying over split milk".

The BJP national president was on a day-long visit of the Bihar capital yesterday during which he met Kumar, the JD(U)'s national president, over breakfast and dinner.

The bonhomie that was on display during the interactions has given rise to hopes that the two parties could reach at an amicable seat-sharing agreement ahead of the Lok Sabha polls.
First Published on Jul 14, 2018 12:02 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Politics

most popular

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.