JD(U)-BJP ties have attained new heights after Shah-Nitish meeting: Sushil Modi

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi today asserted that the ties between the BJP, to which he belongs, and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's JD(U) have "attained" new heights" upon the visit of Amit Shah.

In a tweet, Sushil Modi said the meeting between "national presidents of BJP and JD(U)", yesterday, had resulted in "bringing the message for concerted efforts to booth level workers" and that "the comfort level of our alliance has pushed the opposition into danger zone".

In another tweet, he attacked Congress leaders for criticising Nitish Kumar over his decision, last year, to dump the Grand Alliance and return to the NDA.

"Rahul Gandhi did not support an honest chief minister when the latter sought a point-wise explanation from Tejashwi Yadav on how he came to acquire 26 properties at the tender age of 26.

The 10-year-old rule of Congress witnessed scams worth a total of Rs 12 lakh crore and the party has always sought to defend Lalu Prasad over his involvement in the railway hotels for land scam", Sushil alleged.

The senior BJP leader said the "Congress squandered the opportunity to keep Nitish Kumar by its side. Now it is crying over split milk".

The BJP national president was on a day-long visit of the Bihar capital yesterday during which he met Kumar, the JD(U)'s national president, over breakfast and dinner.

The bonhomie that was on display during the interactions has given rise to hopes that the two parties could reach at an amicable seat-sharing agreement ahead of the Lok Sabha polls.