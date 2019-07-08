JD(S) ministers resign in Karnataka: CMO

All nine JD(S) ministers in Karnataka have submitted their resignations to facilitate a cabinet reshuffle, Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy's office said on July 8.

Their resignations came shortly after 21 ministers of coalition partner Congress quit the cabinet.

"All JD(S) ministers have also resigned like the 21 Congress ministers who have submitted their resignations. The Cabinet will be reshuffled at the earliest," the Chief Minister's Office said on Twitter.

The crisis in Karnataka was triggered by the resignation of 13 MLAs of the ruling coalition.