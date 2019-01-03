JD(S) demands 2:1 seat-sharing in Karnataka, Congress eyes lion’s share

The Congress-Janata Dal (Secular) coalition in Karnataka is headed for a battle over seat-sharing as the Lok Sabha elections near.

Former prime minister HD Deve Gowda sparked a controversy on January 1 by demanding more seats for the JD(S) for the general election.

Banking on the crucial victories in three ‘Hindi heartland’ states — Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan — Congress, on the other hand, is hoping to get a lion’s share of seats.

Here’s how the seat-sharing battle is heating up between the coalition partners:

2:1 demand

On January 1, Gowda told the press that his party was seeking to contest 12 out of the state’s 28 Lok Sabha seats. However, Deve Gowda said the Congress should give them at least nine seats, which would make it a 2:1 seat-sharing arrangement.

“The Congress has given us unconditional support. They must honour that. We are demanding 12 out of 28 Lok Sabha seats in Karnataka. They must give us at least nine seats. The 1/3rd formula applies to all,” Gowda said.

According to the formula, Congress would contest from 18-19 seats, leaving the rest for its ally.

Gowda’s demand came days after former chief minister and leader of the Congress Legislature Party Siddaramaiah had alleged that the BJP was making fresh attempts to topple the coalition government by offering Rs 25 to 30 crore to the legislators.

BJP state president and former chief minister, BS Yeddyurappa, however rejected the charge, and asked Siddaramaiah to speak responsibly and provide evidence to back his charge.

According to political observers, Gowda has begun hardball negotiations with the Congress knowing that the ‘Grand Old Party’ would not want risking its government in Karnataka months ahead of the general elections.

According to a report by The Quint, Congress wants to give only 6-7 seats to the JD(S). It has not officially declared its position.

The bone of contention

The Old Mysore region is likely to be the bone of contention between the two parties. The former arch rivals have strong presence in the region and are involved in one-on-one fights here whenever they are fighting separately.

Unlike coastal and Bombay Karnataka, the BJP is not a major player in this region.

In the 2018 Assembly polls, the two parties together won 40 out of the 51 seats in the region even as they fought the elections separately. BJP won nine seats while one seat was won by JDS ally Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP). One seat was bagged by an Independent candidate.

While fighting together would help them consolidate their votes in the region, core voters may not be inclined to voting for their long-time rival.

Power play

In May 2018, Congress had extended support to JD(S)’s HD Kumaraswamy to keep the BJP out of power in the southern state. Kumaraswamy, Deve Gowda’s younger son, was sworn in as the chief minister.

In November 2018, Congress and JD(S) scored a crucial 4:1 win over the BJP in the by-elections for three Lok Sabha and two assembly seats in Karnataka, proving that their votes were transferring within the alliance.

The alliance also managed to create an upset in Ballari, a BJP stronghold for around 15 years. Congress termed it a “teaser for what is in store for the BJP next year”.

BJP has been leading the tally for parliamentary seats in Karnataka since 2004.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, the BJP won 17 seats. Congress and JD(S) followed with nine and two seats each. In 2014, the JD(S) contested 25 seats, up from 21 it contested in 2009.

The saffron party had a 43.37 percent vote share in the state followed by Congress’ 41.15 percent. The JD(S) commanded a vote share of 11.07 percent votes.

BJP had win 18 seats in 2009, finishing ahead of Congress’ seven and JD(S)’ three.

In 2004, the results were similar to 2014 with BJP winning 17 seats followed by Congress’ eight. JD(S) and an Independent won two and one seats each.

Mayawati’s BSP had given its backing to the JD(S) in the assembly polls. As a result of this pact, BSP saw election of its first Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) in Karnataka in 25 years.

It remains unclear if BSP would back the Congress-JD(S) combine and if it would be accommodated for the Lok Sabha. In 2018, Mayawati had unsuccessfully bargained hard for seats in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan with the Congress — three ‘Hindi heartland’ states that latter won.

Mayawati is also reportedly not keen on getting Congress on board for the ‘Mahagathbandhan (grand alliance)’ in Uttar Pradesh.

Congress, which has not officially responded to Gowda’s demand so far, is expected to deploy different seat-sharing strategies across various states. In Maharashtra, the party is likely to finalise a 1:1 formula. The party is likely to contest from Tamil Nadu, Jharkhand, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh in partnership with regional parties.