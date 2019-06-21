JD(S) chief HD Deve Gowda says mid-term polls in Karnataka inevitable

The Janata Dal (Secular) President HD Deve Gowda sees mid-term elections in Karnataka soon as he does not "know how long this Karnataka government will last," reports CNN-News18. “They said they will support us for five years, but look at their behaviour now. Our people are smart,” he told ANI.

The former Prime Minister said he did not need support of the coalition government in Karnataka. “I was the glue in the coalition government. Sonia and Rahul Gandhi sent Ghulam Nabi Azad and Ashok Gehlot to Bengaluru. I asked them to make Mallikarjun Kharge the Chief Minister of Karnataka. But they wanted HD Kumaraswamy to remain as CM,” he added.