Last Updated : Jan 08, 2019 02:06 PM IST

JD(S) backs bill for 10% quota for poor in general category

The JD(S) has two Lok Sabha members from Karnataka, including Deve Gowda.

JD(S) supremo and former prime minister H D Deve Gowda extended support on January 8 to the Centre's move towards providing a 10 percent quota in government jobs and education for the "economically weaker" sections.

"Janata Dal (Secular) supports the 10 per cent reservation in jobs and educational institutions for economically weaker sections of the upper castes," he said in a tweet.

"We have always stood for, and will continue to stand for betterment of the underprivileged and weaker sections of the society," the veteran leader added.

In a major move ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, the Union Cabinet on Monday cleared a 10 percent quota in government jobs and education for "economically weaker" sections, meeting a key demand of the upper castes, a staunch support base of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) which has shown signs of a drift from the saffron party.

The Congress has dubbed the move as an "election gimmick". The JD(S) is in power in Karnataka in an alliance with the Congress.

The proposed reservation will be over and above the existing 50 percent reservation enjoyed by the Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Other Backward Classes, and will take the total reservation to 60 percent.
