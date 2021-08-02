MARKET NEWS

JD-U MPs meet Amit Shah to demand caste-based census

The party, an ally of the ruling BJP-led NDA alliance, had passed a resolution on the matter in its national executive meeting on Saturday.

PTI
August 02, 2021 / 03:14 PM IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah

Janata Dal-United (JD-U) MPs, led by their newly elected president Rajiv Ranjan Singh, met Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday to demand a caste-based census.

The party also spoke against any coercive measures such as the enactment of laws to control population growth.
PTI
