JCC chief Ajit Jogi to not contest Chhattisgarh assembly polls

Janata Congress Chhattisgarh (JCC) chief and former Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh Ajit Jogi will not contest the upcoming assembly elections, his son Amit Jogi stated during a press conference.

The senior Jogi would instead be concentrating on campaigning for his allies, Amit said.

"He [Ajit Jogi] will concentrate on the whole state and will campaign for all the candidates instead of fighting elections himself," Amit said, adding that the aim is to "strengthen the party campaign and form the government in Chhattisgarh."

Jogi, who had broken away from Congress in 2016 to form his own party, is the JCC's star campaigner for the elections.

The senior Jogi had earlier announced that he would be contesting from Rajanandgaon seat, incumbent Chief Minister Raman Singh's constituency. Jogi had been campaigning in the region for the past two months, according to reports.

The JCC is yet to decide on a replacement for Jogi for the seat.

Rajanandgaon, from where Singh has won twice since 2003, is scheduled to go to polls in the first phase of the assembly elections on November 12.

The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and JCC had announced an alliance in Chhattisgarh on September 20. BSP chief Mayawati had stated that the JCC would be contesting for 55 seats, while her party would field candidates in 35 of the state's 90-member assembly.

JCC had, however, pulled out two candidates after the Communist Party of India (CPI) also entered into an alliance with the party. The CPI will fight from Konta and Dantewada.