Jayant Sinha defends garlanding lynching convicts as 'honouring law'; Congress says incident 'despicable'

Union Minister of Civil Aviation Jayant Sinha stoked a controversy yesterday after he garlanded eight men who were earlier convicted in the Ramgarh Lynching case in Jharkhand, a TV news channel has reported.

The convicts, who were released on bail on July 5 from the Jai Prakash Narain Central Jail, were seen being felicitated and welcomed by Sinha in an event which was organised in Hazaribagh where the Union Minister resides.

According to a report in India Today, at the same event, BJP MLA Shankar Choudhary said that BB Tripathi, who is the counsel of the eight convicts, “was like God” to the men and helped them get bail. The BJP MLA added that a celebratory procession will be carried out in Ramgarh for the same.

This comes at a time when reports of 27 people being lynched across the country due to fake news being spread on social media has caught the public ire.

While the opposition castigated Sinha for the move, the union minister of civil aviation issued a statement of clarification saying that he was “honouring the due process of law”.



Jharkhand’s Leader of Opposition Hemant Soren called Sinha’s action “truly despicable” and even tagged the union minister’s alma mater Harvard University in a tweet.

Congress Lok Sabha MP Ajoy Kumar told News 18, “Any kind of support to such elements is deplorable”. Kumar added that the BJP could go to any lengths to win elections.

Meanwhile, Jayant Sinha said that “irresponsible statements” were being made about his actions, “when all that I am doing is honoring the due process of law”.



He also told news agency ANI, “When these people got bail, they came to my house, I wished them well. Let law take its own course in the future”.

On March 16, a fast track court had held 11 out of 12 people guilty in the Ramgarh lynching case. This was reportedly the first conviction in the case of violence perpetrated in the name of cow protection in the country. On March 21, the court had pronounced life imprisonment to the 11 accused.

At that time also, Jayant Sinha had questioned the "facets of the case" and demanded a CBI inquiry into the case, as per a report in NDTV. The Lok Sabha MP from Hazaribagh was then quoted by NDTV as saying, "I firmly believe that complete justice has not been done".

In June 2017, a 56-year-old meat trader Alimuddin Ansari was lynched by a frenzied mob in Ramgarh over allegations of him carrying beef. He was beaten up by lathis and repeatedly kicked until he succumbed to his injuries. His vehicle was also reportedly set ablaze by the furious mob. 11 people were charged with the murder of Alimuddin including BJP’s district media in-charge Nityanand Mahto.