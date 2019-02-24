App
Last Updated : Feb 24, 2019 06:08 PM IST | Source: PTI

Jayalalithaa's role in Tamil Nadu's development indelible: PM Modi

Describing the AIADMK leader as a "fine administrator and compassionate leader", Modi said her welfare measures had "benefitted countless poor people".

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 24 paid tributes to former Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa on her 71st birth anniversary, recalling her contributions towards development of the state.

"Tributes to Jayalalithaa Ji on her birth anniversary. Her contribution towards the development of Tamil Nadu will be remembered for generations," he tweeted.

Describing the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) leader as a "fine administrator and compassionate leader", Modi said her welfare measures had "benefitted countless poor people".

On her demise in December, 2016, the union cabinet had passed a resolution hailing her as a people's leader.

Such resolutions are passed on death of prominent leaders.
First Published on Feb 24, 2019 05:50 pm

tags #India #Narendra Modi #Politics

