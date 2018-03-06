Jayalalithaa no more, Karunanidhi ill, I will fill vacuum in Tamil politics: Rajinikanth

Superstar Rajinikanth, who is yet to announce his political party, sounded the poll bugle in Tamil Nadu and said that he is here to fill the political vacuum in Tamil politics that was created with the demise of Jayalalithaa.

Addressing a massive gathering at a private medical college in Chennai, Rajinikanth said, “Jayalalithaa is no more and Karunanidhi is ill. Tamil Nadu needs a leader. I will come and fill that vacuum. God is on my side.”

Rajinikanth even warned the political parties of the state and said, “I don't expect you to roll out the red carpet for me, but don't create hurdles for me.”

Amid his next keenly awaited move in politics, Rajinikanth was received by fans and supporters and accompanied by some prominent faces from Kollywood. The actor unveiled the statue at the premises of ACS Medical College and Hospital in Chennai.