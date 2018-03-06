App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Mar 06, 2018 08:02 AM IST | Source: NEWS18.com

Jayalalithaa no more, Karunanidhi ill, I will fill vacuum in Tamil politics: Rajinikanth

Addressing a massive gathering at a private medical college in Chennai, Rajinikanth said, “Jayalalithaa is no more and Karunanidhi is ill. Tamil Nadu needs a leader. I will come and fill that vacuum. God is on my side.”

News18 @moneycontrolcom

Superstar Rajinikanth, who is yet to announce his political party, sounded the poll bugle in Tamil Nadu and said that he is here to fill the political vacuum in Tamil politics that was created with the demise of Jayalalithaa.

Addressing a massive gathering at a private medical college in Chennai, Rajinikanth said, “Jayalalithaa is no more and Karunanidhi is ill. Tamil Nadu needs a leader. I will come and fill that vacuum. God is on my side.”

Rajinikanth even warned the political parties of the state and said, “I don't expect you to roll out the red carpet for me, but don't create hurdles for me.”

Amid his next keenly awaited move in politics, Rajinikanth was received by fans and supporters and accompanied by some prominent faces from Kollywood. The actor unveiled the statue at the premises of ACS Medical College and Hospital in Chennai.

Read More

tags #India #Politics #Rajinikanth

most popular

2018 is 5th year of Bull market! If you have Rs10 lakh to invest go for direct equities

2018 is 5th year of Bull market! If you have Rs10 lakh to invest go for direct equities

Top 10 money making ideas by experts in a falling market which could give up to 14% return

Top 10 money making ideas by experts in a falling market which could give up to 14% return

Nifty likely to face resistance around 10,630; 3 stocks which can return up to 17%

Nifty likely to face resistance around 10,630; 3 stocks which can return up to 17%

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

Interested in

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.

Sign in with

 
Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • SMC